Gemstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac206500-91a2-4c48-8dc1-99d2675b7a5e
Gemstar Tracks
Sort by
Oye Mi Canto (feat. Nina Sky, Tego Calderón, Big Mato & Gemstar)
N.O.R.E.
Oye Mi Canto (feat. Nina Sky, Tego Calderón, Big Mato & Gemstar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53d.jpglink
Oye Mi Canto (feat. Nina Sky, Tego Calderón, Big Mato & Gemstar)
Last played on
Gemstar Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Black History Month: Lil Wayne - Tha Carter III
-
Black History Month: JAY-Z - Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life
-
"It's a statement of inclusion and love" - why the new video from Beyoncé and JAY-Z is so significant
-
"I saw a guy in the neighbourhood outside freestyling" - JAY-Z on his early rap influences
-
JAY- Z Interview
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Will 4:44 be JAY-Z's last album?
Back to artist