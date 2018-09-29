Haig Yazdjian
Haig Yazdjian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac1e60e1-ff65-4139-902c-adb4065e489c
Haig Yazdjian Biography (Wikipedia)
Haig Yazdjian is a composer and a vocalist and an Oud player and a producer. He was born in Aleppo, Syria in 1959. His parents are Armenians from Kayseri, Nevşehir, modern-day Turkey. He has lived in Greece, which is where he began his interest in Eastern music. His first album BEAST ON THE MOON was not that famous. But the second one TALAR, showed up in 1996 and accelerated his popularity.
Yazdjian played on Loreena McKennitt's 2006 album An Ancient Muse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Haig Yazdjian Tracks
Sort by
Nazeli
Djivan Gasparyan
Nazeli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nazeli
Ensemble
Last played on
Haig Yazdjian Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist