Haig Yazdjian is a composer and a vocalist and an Oud player and a producer. He was born in Aleppo, Syria in 1959. His parents are Armenians from Kayseri, Nevşehir, modern-day Turkey. He has lived in Greece, which is where he began his interest in Eastern music. His first album BEAST ON THE MOON was not that famous. But the second one TALAR, showed up in 1996 and accelerated his popularity.

Yazdjian played on Loreena McKennitt's 2006 album An Ancient Muse.