Vicki Frederick (born 1949) is an American television and film actress who has appeared in a number of popular TV shows such as Mork and Mindy and Happy Days in 1979, and Murder She Wrote in 1990.
She starred in Robert Aldrich's final film ...All the Marbles (1981), and in the 1984 rock musical film Body Rock, and had a bit part in All That Jazz. Frederick may be most remembered for her role as the sassy, elegant, long-haired dancer Sheila Bryant in the 1985 movie A Chorus Line.
