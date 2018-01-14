Nurse With WoundFormed 1978
Nurse With Wound
1978
Nurse With Wound Biography (Wikipedia)
Nurse with Wound (abbreviated NWW) is the main recording name for British musician Steven Stapleton. Nurse with Wound was originally a band, formed in 1978 by Stapleton, John Fothergill and Heman Pathak. The band has performed in many genres such as avant-garde, experimental, industrial, noise, dark ambient, and drone.
Nurse With Wound Tracks
The Burial Of The Sardine
Nurse With Wound
The Burial Of The Sardine
The Burial Of The Sardine
Last played on
Cabbalism 1
Nurse With Wound
Cabbalism 1
Cabbalism 1
Last played on
Bells Of Hell Go Ting A'Ling A'Ling
Nurse With Wound
Bells Of Hell Go Ting A'Ling A'Ling
Bells Of Hell Go Ting A'Ling A'Ling
Last played on
Salt Marie Celeste (extract)
Nurse With Wound
Salt Marie Celeste (extract)
Salt Marie Celeste (extract)
Last played on
Bells Of Hell Go Ting A'ling A'ling
Graham Bowers & Nurse With Wound
Bells Of Hell Go Ting A'ling A'ling
Bells Of Hell Go Ting A'ling A'ling
Performer
Last played on
The Six Buttons Of Sex Appeal
Nurse With Wound
The Six Buttons Of Sex Appeal
Stain, Crack, Break
Nurse With Wound
Stain, Crack, Break
Stain, Crack, Break
Blank Capsules Of Embroidered Cellophane
Nurse With Wound
Blank Capsules Of Embroidered Cellophane
Two Mock Projections
Nurse With Wound
Two Mock Projections
Two Mock Projections
Funeral Music For Perez Prado
Nurse With Wound
Funeral Music For Perez Prado
