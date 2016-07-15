Pantha du Prince
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac18992d-d90c-41d0-b56b-66fe1d51608e
Pantha du Prince Biography (Wikipedia)
Hendrik Weber (born 1975), better known as Pantha du Prince, Panthel and Glühen 4 is a German producer, composer and conceptual artist for Electro, Techno, House, Minimal and Noise affiliated with Hamburg's Dial music label and British label Rough Trade.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pantha du Prince Tracks
Sort by
Welt Am Draht (Moritz Von Oswald The One Version)
Pantha du Prince
Welt Am Draht (Moritz Von Oswald The One Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdywn.jpglink
Welt Am Draht (Moritz Von Oswald The One Version)
Last played on
Dream Yourself Awake (Solomun Remix)
Pantha du Prince
Dream Yourself Awake (Solomun Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z3sr.jpglink
Dream Yourself Awake (Solomun Remix)
Last played on
Asha
Pantha du Prince
Asha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asha
Last played on
Dream Yourself Awake
Pantha du Prince
Dream Yourself Awake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Yourself Awake
Last played on
Bohemian Forest
Pantha du Prince
Bohemian Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bohemian Forest
Last played on
Frau im Mond, Sterne laufen
Pantha du Prince
Frau im Mond, Sterne laufen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frau im Mond, Sterne laufen
Last played on
The Winter Hymn (feat. Queens)
Pantha du Prince
The Winter Hymn (feat. Queens)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Winter Hymn (feat. Queens)
Last played on
Fountain Drive
Pantha du Prince
Fountain Drive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fountain Drive
Last played on
The Splendour
Pantha du Prince
The Splendour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Splendour
Last played on
Particle
Pantha Du Prince and the Bell Laboratory
Particle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Particle
Performer
Last played on
Particle
Pantha Du Prince & The Bell Laboratory
Particle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Particle
Performer
Last played on
Welt Am Draht
Pantha du Prince
Welt Am Draht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Welt Am Draht
Last played on
Photon
Pantha du Prince
Photon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Photon
Last played on
Particle
Pantha du Prince
Particle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Particle
Last played on
Quantum
Pantha du Prince
Quantum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quantum
Last played on
Satellite Snyper
Pantha du Prince
Satellite Snyper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satellite Snyper
Last played on
Spectral Split
Pantha du Prince
Spectral Split
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spectral Split
Last played on
Saturn Strobe
Pantha du Prince
Saturn Strobe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturn Strobe
Last played on
Stick to My Side
Pantha du Prince
Stick to My Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stick to My Side
Last played on
Abglanz
Pantha du Prince
Abglanz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abglanz
Last played on
And It's Alright
Pantha du Prince
And It's Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And It's Alright
Last played on
Stick To My Side (Four Tet Remix)
Pantha du Prince
Stick To My Side (Four Tet Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stick To My Side (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Steiner Im Flug
Pantha du Prince
Steiner Im Flug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steiner Im Flug
Last played on
Lay In A Shimmer
Pantha du Prince
Lay In A Shimmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay In A Shimmer
Last played on
Im Bann
Pantha du Prince
Im Bann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Bann
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Mar
2019
Pantha du Prince
Phonox, London, UK
Latest Pantha du Prince News
Pantha du Prince Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist