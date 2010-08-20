Savatage is an American heavy metal band founded by the Oliva brothers Jon and Criss in 1979 at Astro Skate in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The band was first called Avatar, and changed their name to Savatage just prior to the release of their debut album Sirens (1983).

Savatage has released eleven studio albums, two live albums, four compilations and three EPs. The band first reached substantial commercial success with its third studio album Fight for the Rock (1986), which peaked at number 158 on the Billboard 200. Their next four albums—Hall of the Mountain King (1987), Gutter Ballet (1989), Streets: A Rock Opera (1991) and Edge of Thorns (1993)—were also successful, but more critically acclaimed than Fight for the Rock. Criss Oliva was killed in a car accident six months after the release of Edge of Thorns, on October 17, 1993. Following his death, Jon (along with producer Paul O'Neill) decided to continue Savatage in memory of his brother. The band released four more studio albums, and went through several line-up changes before going on hiatus in 2002. During the years—partly even before the hiatus—members founded various new bands such as Jon Oliva's Pain, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Circle II Circle and Doctor Butcher. On August 2, 2014, Savatage announced that they were reuniting for next year's Wacken Open Air; although they have discussed the possibility of more shows and new music, the band has not done any live performances since Wacken Open Air in 2015 or released an official statement regarding their future.