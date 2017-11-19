Jessie MatthewsEarly 20th century English actress, dancer & singer. Born 11 March 1907. Died 19 August 1981
Jessie Matthews
1907-03-11
Jessie Matthews OBE (11 March 1907 – 19 August 1981) was an English actress, dancer and singer of the 1920s and 1930s, whose career continued into the post-war period.
After a string of hit stage musicals and films in the mid-1930s, Matthews developed a following in the USA, where she was dubbed "The Dancing Divinity". Her British studio was reluctant to let go of its biggest name, which resulted in offers for her to work in Hollywood being repeatedly rejected.
Jessie Matthews Tracks
Dancing on the Ceiling
Dancing on the Ceiling
IT'S LOVE AGAIN
Tinkle, Tinkle, Tinkle/Over My Shoulder
I Neaerly Let Love Go Slipping
Look For The Silver Lining
Over My Shoulder
Tinkle Tinkle Tinkle
When You've Got A Little Springtime In Your H
