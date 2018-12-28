Phyllis HymanBorn 6 July 1949. Died 30 June 1995
Phyllis Hyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Phyllis Linda Hyman (July 6, 1949 – June 30, 1995) was an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Hyman is best known for her music during the late 1970s through the early 1990s, some of her most notable songs were "You Know How to Love Me" (1979), "Living All Alone" (1986) and "Don't Wanna Change the World" (1991). Hyman also performed on Broadway in the 1981 musical based on the music of Duke Ellington, Sophisticated Ladies, which ran from 1981 until 1983. The musical earned her a Theatre World Award and a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.
Phyllis Hyman Tracks
You Know How To Love Me
Phyllis Hyman
You Know How To Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rtx4h.jpglink
You Know How To Love Me
Last played on
Under Your Spell
Phyllis Hyman
Under Your Spell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rtxmt.jpglink
Under Your Spell
Last played on
You Know How To Love Me (Dimitri From Paris Super Disco Blend)
Phyllis Hyman
You Know How To Love Me (Dimitri From Paris Super Disco Blend)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
I'm Calling You
Phyllis Hyman
I'm Calling You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
I'm Calling You
Last played on
What You Won't Do For Love
Phyllis Hyman
What You Won't Do For Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
What You Won't Do For Love
Last played on
Forever With You
Phyllis Hyman
Forever With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Forever With You
Last played on
Somewhere In My Lifetime
Phyllis Hyman
Somewhere In My Lifetime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Somewhere In My Lifetime
Last played on
Living Inside Your Love
Phyllis Hyman
Living Inside Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Living Inside Your Love
Last played on
Ain't you had enough Love
Phylliss Hyman
Ain't you had enough Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't you had enough Love
Performer
Last played on
You Know How To Love Me
Phyliss Hyman
You Know How To Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Know How To Love Me
Performer
Last played on
You Know How To Love Me (Dave Lee Edit)
Phyllis Hyman
You Know How To Love Me (Dave Lee Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Old Friend
Phyllis Hyman
Old Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Old Friend
Last played on
Too Good To Last
Phyllis Hyman
Too Good To Last
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Too Good To Last
Last played on
As You Are
Phyllis Hyman
As You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
As You Are
Last played on
You Sure Look Good To Me
Phyllis Hyman
You Sure Look Good To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
You Sure Look Good To Me
Last played on
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her
Phyllis Hyman
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Don't Tell Me, Tell Her
Last played on
Soon Come Again
Phyllis Hyman
Soon Come Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Soon Come Again
Last played on
Love To Good To Last
Phyllis Hyman
Love To Good To Last
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frs9h.jpglink
Love To Good To Last
Last played on
