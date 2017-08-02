Manuel TurDE electronic DJ/producer. Born 1986
Manuel Tur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac0895e8-4b73-4fe2-adaf-701d47f433ca
Manuel Tur Tracks
Sort by
Feel
Manuel Tur
Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel
Last played on
Cloud Dancer (Manuel Tur's Syphon Drum Mix)
Solomun
Cloud Dancer (Manuel Tur's Syphon Drum Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z3sr.jpglink
Cloud Dancer (Manuel Tur's Syphon Drum Mix)
Last played on
Dance Release (Manuel Tur Remix)
Zepherin Saint
Dance Release (Manuel Tur Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Release (Manuel Tur Remix)
Last played on
We Are (Manuel Tur Remix)
Ingrid Lukas
We Are (Manuel Tur Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are (Manuel Tur Remix)
Last played on
Anymore (Manuel Tur Remix)
Monoplay
Anymore (Manuel Tur Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anymore (Manuel Tur Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Times (Ground Glass Reflex)
Langenberg
Times (Ground Glass Reflex)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Times (Ground Glass Reflex)
Last played on
Laguenesie
Manuel Tur
Laguenesie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laguenesie
Last played on
Will Be Mine (Ian Pooley Remix)
Manuel Tur
Will Be Mine (Ian Pooley Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Me (Jimpster Remix)
Manuel Tur
Back To Me (Jimpster Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Me (Jimpster Remix)
Last played on
Ground Glass
Manuel Tur
Ground Glass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ground Glass
Last played on
Manuel Tur Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist