Isabella Levina Lueen (born 1 May 1991), better known mononymously as Levina, is a German singer-songwriter. She represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev with the song "Perfect Life" and finished in 25th place with 6 points in the final thus becoming the first Germany entrant in two years not to have placed last.
Levina Performances & Interviews
Levina (Germany): Perfect Life
Written by: Lindy Robbins, Dave Bassett, Lindsey Ray
Levina (Germany): Perfect Life
Levina Tracks
Perfect Life (Germany)
Perfect Life (Germany)
Perfect Life (Germany)
Perfect Life
Perfect Life
Perfect Life
