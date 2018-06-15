Krist Anthony Novoselic (Croatian: Krist Novoselić; born May 16, 1965) is an American musician and political activist, and was the bassist and founding member of the grunge band Nirvana alongside guitarist and lead singer Kurt Cobain. Nirvana achieved massive success, earning multiple gold and platinum awards and touring around the world at sold-out shows.

After Nirvana disbanded following the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994, Novoselic formed Sweet 75 in the following year and Eyes Adrift in 2002, releasing one album with each band. From 2006 to 2009, he played in the punk rock band Flipper, and in 2011, he contributed bass and accordion to the song "I Should Have Known" on the Foo Fighters' studio album Wasting Light, along with playing bass guitar and accordion in his current band, Giants in the Trees since June 2016.

Apart from his musical endeavours, Novoselic has been active politically, including the creation of the political action committee JAMPAC (Joint Artists and Musicians Political Action Committee). From 2007 through 2010 he wrote a weekly column on music and politics for Seattle Weekly's website. Since 2008 Novoselic has been board chair of the electoral reform organization FairVote.