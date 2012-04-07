Lowen & Navarro was a songwriting team composed of David Eric Lowen and Dan Navarro, who met in Los Angeles, California, in the 1980s. They wrote the song "We Belong," which became a major hit for Pat Benatar in 1984. They became active as a performing group in 1987. In 1990, they began to release a number of records of their own, including "Learning To Fall" and "Purpose".

On March 17, 2004, Lowen was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Because of compromises to his playing and singing, Lowen & Navarro ceased touring. They played their last shows on June 5, 2009, at the Ramshead in Annapolis, Maryland, and on June 6, 2009, at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia.

Navarro continues to tour as a solo performer. He is the cousin of guitarist Dave Navarro, who has played with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane's Addiction, among other groups.

Keep The Light Alive: Celebrating The Music of Lowen & Navarro was released November 2009 with Lowen & Navarro songs performed by Jackson Browne, John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting, Keb' Mo', The Bangles, Severin Browne, Joel Rafael, Andy Chase, The Refugees, Freebo, Eddie From Ohio, Phil Parlapiano, Charlie Wadhams, and Stonehoney. The proceeds of the album benefit The Eric Lowen Trust, ALS Association Greater Los Angeles, and Augie's Quest.