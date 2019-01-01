Jeffrey Lawton, FRNCM (11 December 1938 – 4 May 2018), Oldham, Lancashire, England was a tenor best known as an international opera singer. He began his career as a student at the Royal Manchester College of Music and from 1982 to 1987 was principal tenor with the Welsh National Opera Company. Lawton also sang with Opera North and the Scottish Opera. On one occasion in 1990 he substituted for the ill Plácido Domingo in the role of Otello at The Royal Opera House Covent Garden under Carlos Kleiber. As well as singing at various British festivals and the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, other pursuits included president of the Manchester Wagner Society and patron of the Oldham Choral Society. Lawton was a tutor and a Fellow of the Royal Northern College of Music (FRNCM).