Doug Webb (born 1960) is an American musician.

Webb was born in Chicago and moved to California at the age of 3. He is a graduate of Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California, and received his Bachelor of Music from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. He began playing the clarinet at the age of 8, adding the saxophone and flute by 15. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Alex.

He has played and recorded with such notable talents as Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard, Sal Marquez, Stanley Clarke, Mat Marucci, Kyle Eastwood, Billy Childs, Rod Stewart, Carly Simon, Art Davis. He played with the house band for the Dennis Miller TV show, and toured with the Doc Severinsen big band.He has recorded music for hundreds of movies and television programs, including playing the saxophone of Lisa in the popular television show The Simpsons. He solos on the sound track for Mystic River and Million Dollar Baby. Webb has been featured on over 150 jazz recordings, including 20 under his own name, or as co-leader, for Posi-Tone Records.