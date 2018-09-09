False AdvertisingFormed 1 January 2015
False Advertising
2015-01-01
False Advertising Biography (Wikipedia)
False Advertising are a three-piece alternative rock group from Manchester and Oxford, England.
False Advertising Performances & Interviews
False Advertising perform an acoustic version of their song Hey You.
False Advertising - Hey You
False Advertising Tracks
You Said
You Said
Honest
Honest
Honest
Hey You
Hey You
Hey You
Not My Fault
Not My Fault
Not My Fault
Give It Your Worst
Give It Your Worst
Give It Your Worst
You're Too Slow
You're Too Slow
You're Too Slow
