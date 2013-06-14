The Musician
The Musician
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abf9abf2-e982-479b-b7a9-90b7f1613cab
The Musician Tracks
Sort by
Boy You've Got A Hold On Me
The Musician
Boy You've Got A Hold On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy You've Got A Hold On Me
That's The Way Life Is
The Musician
That's The Way Life Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's The Way Life Is
Lost Without You
The Musician
Lost Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Without You
Moth To A Flame
The Musician
Moth To A Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moth To A Flame
Back to artist