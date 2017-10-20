Moon HoochFormed 2010
Moon Hooch
2010
Moon Hooch Biography (Wikipedia)
Moon Hooch is an American band from Brooklyn, New York, known for their dance-oriented percussion- and saxophone-based music. The band is a trio consisting of drummer James Muschler and saxophonists Mike Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen. The band members met while attending The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, and got their start busking in New York City Subway stations.
Their self-titled debut album was released in 2013 and peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Their second album This Is Cave Music was released on September 16, 2014. and reached number 5 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moon Hooch Tracks
Tubes
Moon Hooch
Tubes
Tubes
Tubes

Moon Hooch Live
Moon Hooch
Moon Hooch Live
Moon Hooch Live
Moon Hooch Live

Rainy Day
Moon Hooch
Rainy Day
Rainy Day
Rainy Day

No 9
Moon Hooch
No 9
No 9
No 9

Red Sky
Moon Hooch
Red Sky
Red Sky
Red Sky

Number 9
Moon Hooch
Number 9
Number 9
Number 9

Milk And Waffles
Moon Hooch
Milk And Waffles
Milk And Waffles
Milk And Waffles

Psycho Tubes
Moon Hooch
Psycho Tubes
Psycho Tubes
Psycho Tubes

Bari 3
Moon Hooch
Bari 3
Bari 3
Bari 3

