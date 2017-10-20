Moon Hooch is an American band from Brooklyn, New York, known for their dance-oriented percussion- and saxophone-based music. The band is a trio consisting of drummer James Muschler and saxophonists Mike Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen. The band members met while attending The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, and got their start busking in New York City Subway stations.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 2013 and peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Their second album This Is Cave Music was released on September 16, 2014. and reached number 5 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.