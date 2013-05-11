ҐринджолиFormed 1997
GreenJolly (Ukrainian: Ґринджоли, Gryndzholy) is a Ukrainian rap band most widely known for their song, Razom nas bahato, nas ne podolaty, which became the unofficial anthem of the Ukrainian Orange Revolution in 2004.
Together We Are Many (Ukraine)
