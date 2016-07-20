VelourElectronic artist on label Night Slugs
Velour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abf45896-64c7-4280-804f-219d79bd1a75
Velour Tracks
Sort by
Booty Slammer
Velour
Booty Slammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Booty Slammer
Last played on
The Tower
Velour
The Tower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tower
Last played on
Speedway
Velour
Speedway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speedway
Last played on
Dial
Velour
Dial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dial
Last played on
The Scent Of Romance
Velour
The Scent Of Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Scent Of Romance
Last played on
Velour Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist