Kip Winger
Born 21 June 1961
Kip Winger
1961-06-21
Kip Winger Biography
Charles Frederick Kip Winger (born June 21, 1961) is an American rock musician, a member of the rock band Winger, and a solo artist. He initially gained notability as a member of Alice Cooper's band, contributing bass and vocals to his Constrictor and Raise Your Fist and Yell albums.
Kip Winger Tracks
I'd Rather Be Ashes Than Dust
Kip Winger
I'd Rather Be Ashes Than Dust
I'd Rather Be Ashes Than Dust
Something I Don't Need
Kip Winger
Something I Don't Need
Something I Don't Need
