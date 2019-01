Sara Lowes (born 2 July 1982) is a musician and writer based in Manchester UK. Her debut mini album Tomorrow's Laughter was released with Red Deer Club Records in 2008, and she went on to support Tindersticks for their European tour of 'The Hungry Saw’. Her second album, Back To Creation, was self-released in the UK on 23 May 2011 and received impressive reviews from various UK media. Lowes has performed and recorded with other critically acclaimed artists such as Jim Noir, The Earlies, King Creosote, Micah P. Hinson.