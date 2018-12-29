Bobby ValentínBorn 9 June 1941
Bobby Valentín
1941-06-09
Bobby Valentín Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto "Bobby" Valentín (born June 9, 1941), is a musician and salsa bandleader. He is known as "El Rey del Bajo" (King of the Bass).
Use It Before You Loose It
Coco Seco
Merengue (MdCL Remix)
Batman's Boogaloo
Funky Big Feet
Big Feet
Yo!
