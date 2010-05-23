Steve RowlandMember of Steve Rowland and The Family Dogg. Born 3 September 1932
Steve Rowland
1932-09-03
Steve Rowland Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Rowland (born Stephen Jacob Rowland, 3 September 1932, Los Angeles, California, United States) is an American singer, columnist, record producer and actor. He grew up in Beverly Hills and now lives in Palm Springs, California. His father is film director Roy Rowland, his mother Ruth was a writer, whilst Louis B. Mayer was her uncle.
