Steve Rowland (born Stephen Jacob Rowland, 3 September 1932, Los Angeles, California, United States) is an American singer, columnist, record producer and actor. He grew up in Beverly Hills and now lives in Palm Springs, California. His father is film director Roy Rowland, his mother Ruth was a writer, whilst Louis B. Mayer was her uncle.

