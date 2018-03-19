John GuerinBorn 31 October 1939. Died 5 January 2004
John Guerin
1939-10-31
John Guerin Biography (Wikipedia)
John Payne Guerin (October 31, 1939 – January 5, 2004) was an American percussionist. He was a leading proponent of the jazz-rock style, and was one of the most prolific drummers of his time.
John Guerin Tracks
Willie the Pimp
Max Bennett
Willie the Pimp
Willie the Pimp
Last played on
REFUGE OF THE ROADS
Chuck Findley
REFUGE OF THE ROADS
REFUGE OF THE ROADS
Last played on
Song for Sharon
Joni Mitchell
Song for Sharon
Song for Sharon
Last played on
Down To You
Joni Mitchell
Down To You
Down To You
Last played on
Car On A Hill
Joni Mitchell
Car On A Hill
Car On A Hill
Last played on
