1990-05-01
Nana Richard Abiona (born 2 December 1988), better known by his stage name Fuse ODG, is a Ghanaian-British recording artist. He is best known for his 2013 single "Antenna" which peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart, and for featuring in Major Lazer's "Light It Up (Remix)" which also peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart. Born in London and raised in Ghana, Fuse returned to London for his secondary education, where he attended the Archbishop Lanfranc School, Croydon. He grew up in Mitcham, South London.
Fuse ODG Performances & Interviews
Fuse ODG surprises his biggest fan! 2017-07-08 Preeya surprises Fuse's biggest fan who thinks he's in the studio for a singing contest!
Fuse ODG surprises his biggest fan!
Fuse ODG talks to Edu about recording with Ed Sheeran in Ghana 2017-05-04 Fuse ODG opens up about recording with Ed in Ghana.
Fuse ODG talks to Edu about recording with Ed Sheeran in Ghana
Fuse ODG - Bombae Video Release Date! 2016-08-27 Fuse talks about working with Zack and Badshah on 'Bombae' & when we can expect the video
Fuse ODG - Bombae Video Release Date!
Fuse ODG's new track Bombae 2016-05-20 Fuse ODG explains the crazy journey of his new track with Zack Knight and Badshah
Fuse ODG's new track Bombae
'To me it's crazy how it's connected to so many different cultures' - Fuse ODG on his diverse fan base 2016-03-11 Fuse ODG chats to Tommy about being the first Afrobeats artist to be announced for Asian Network Live.
'To me it’s crazy how it’s connected to so many different cultures' - Fuse ODG on his diverse fan base
Fuse ODG Tracks
Light It Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG) - Major Lazer
Major Lazer
Light It Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038nb3n.jpglink
Light It Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG)
Last played on
Island
Fuse ODG
Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7ht.jpglink
Island
Last played on
Antenna
Fuse ODG
Antenna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btdx4.jpglink
Antenna
Last played on
Dangerous Love (feat. Sean Paul) - Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG
Dangerous Love (feat. Sean Paul)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w9s17.jpglink
Dangerous Love (feat. Sean Paul)
Last played on
BomBae
Fuse ODG
BomBae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w75jz.jpglink
BomBae
Last played on
Boa Me (feat. Ed Sheeran & Mugeez) - Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG
Boa Me (feat. Ed Sheeran & Mugeez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mlx7h.jpglink
Boa Me (feat. Ed Sheeran & Mugeez)
Last played on
Azonto (feat. Itz Tiffany) - Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG
Azonto (feat. Itz Tiffany)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01g5m6v.jpglink
Azonto (feat. Itz Tiffany)
Last played on
Million Pound Girl (Badder Than Bad) - Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG
Million Pound Girl (Badder Than Bad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kngt9.jpglink
Million Pound Girl (Badder Than Bad)
Last played on
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/arhv9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T12:12:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vtj7p.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1Xtra Live: 2014 - Birmingham 15 Nov 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4qmxj/acts/ah66v2
2014-11-15T12:12:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02c4xz2.jpg
15
Nov
2014
1Xtra Live: 2014 - Birmingham
Live Lounge: Fuse ODG
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebwp5v
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-10-23T12:12:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02979yl.jpg
23
Oct
2014
Live Lounge: Fuse ODG
BBC Broadcasting House
1Xtra Live: May 2013 - Glasgow
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e44hzc
Riverside Museum, Glasgow
2014-05-17T12:12:06
17
May
2014
1Xtra Live: May 2013 - Glasgow
19:00
Riverside Museum, Glasgow
Live Lounge: Fuse ODG
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebrp5v
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-03-28T12:12:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01v2dsf.jpg
28
Mar
2014
Live Lounge: Fuse ODG
BBC Broadcasting House
