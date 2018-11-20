Ugly DucklingFormed 1993
Ugly Duckling
1993
Ugly Duckling Biography (Wikipedia)
Ugly Duckling is an American hip hop group that formed around 1993 in Long Beach, California. Ugly Duckling's members include Dizzy Dustin (Dustin McFarland), Young Einstein (Rodney Pleasant Jr.) and Andy Cooper. The band decided to take the name Ugly Duckling because they felt like outcasts on the Southern California hip hop scene of the mid-1990s. According to the book How to Rap: the Art & Science of the Hip-Hop MC, it is one of the most prominent underground hip hop groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ugly Duckling Performances & Interviews
Ugly Duckling Tracks
Eye On The Gold Chain





If You Wanna Know





A Little Samba





Bob Your Head





Meatshake





Eye On The Gold Chain (Cut Chemist Remix)



Turn It Up





Keep Movin'





Potty Mouth





Bang For Your Buck





Elevation





Left Behind





"Opening Act"





Abigail Silk





