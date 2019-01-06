The Wren Orchestra
The Wren Orchestra
The Wren Orchestra Tracks
Messa di Santa Cecilia: Kyrie
Alessandro Scarlatti
Orchestra
Last played on
Ghandi (1982) - Salt
George Fenton
Last played on
Eagle of Destiny
The Wren Orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Gloria In Excelsis Deo
Antonio Vivaldi
Last played on
Teaching the Marseillaise (Napoleon)
Carl Davis
Last played on
