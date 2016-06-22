Academic Orchestra of the St. Petersburg PhilharmoniaFormed 1931
Academic Orchestra of the St. Petersburg Philharmonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abdc72f1-38c6-425f-b774-b74de91ae977
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Saint Petersburg Academic Symphony Orchestra (in Russian: Академический симфонический оркестр Санкт-Петербургской филармонии), founded in 1931, is one of the two symphony orchestras belonging to the Saint Petersburg Philharmonia society, the other being the more famous Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in the 19th century.
The Saint Petersburg Academic Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1931 as the Leningrad Radio Orchestra. In 1953, it came under the umbrella of Saint Petersburg Philhamonia.
Karl Eliasberg was its music director since 1942 and Aleksandr Dmitriyev has been since 1977.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Finale (Piano Concerto No.1 in B flat minor, Op.23)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Finale (Piano Concerto No.1 in B flat minor, Op.23)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Finale (Piano Concerto No.1 in B flat minor, Op.23)
Last played on
Back to artist