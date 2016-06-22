The Saint Petersburg Academic Symphony Orchestra (in Russian: Академический симфонический оркестр Санкт-Петербургской филармонии), founded in 1931, is one of the two symphony orchestras belonging to the Saint Petersburg Philharmonia society, the other being the more famous Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in the 19th century.

The Saint Petersburg Academic Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1931 as the Leningrad Radio Orchestra. In 1953, it came under the umbrella of Saint Petersburg Philhamonia.

Karl Eliasberg was its music director since 1942 and Aleksandr Dmitriyev has been since 1977.