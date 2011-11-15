Raised FistFormed 1993
Raised Fist
1993
Raised Fist Biography
Raised Fist is a Swedish hardcore punk band formed in 1993 in Luleå. It currently consists of guitarists Jimmy Tikkanen and Daniel Holmgren, bassist Andreas Johansson, vocalist Alexander Hagman and drummer Matte Modin (formerly of Dark Funeral).
Raised Fist Tracks
City Of Cold
Raised Fist
City Of Cold
City Of Cold
Get This Right
Raised Fist
Get This Right
Get This Right
Friends & Traitors
Raised Fist
Friends & Traitors
Friends & Traitors
Slipping Into Coma
Raised Fist
Slipping Into Coma
Slipping Into Coma
They Can't Keep Us Down
Raised Fist
They Can't Keep Us Down
