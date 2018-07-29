Lance PercivalBorn 26 July 1933. Died 6 January 2015
Lance Percival
1933-07-26
Lance Percival Biography (Wikipedia)
John Lancelot Blades Percival (26 July 1933 – 6 January 2015), known as Lance Percival, was an English actor, comedian and singer, best known for his appearances in satirical comedy television shows of the early 1960s and his ability to improvise comic calypsos about current news stories. He later became successful as an after-dinner speaker.
Shame And Scandal In The Family
Shame And Scandal In The Family
There's Another One Behind
There's Another One Behind
Riviera Cayf
Riviera Cayf
The Beetroot Song
The Beetroot Song
