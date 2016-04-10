John Kenny (born 1957) is a British trombonist, actor, composer and multi-faceted performer of contemporary solo repertoire, modern jazz and early music. As a composer, he has received commissions from the London Contemporary Dance Theatre, Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, and in 1989 was Strathclyde Composer in Residence to the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

After studying with Harold Nash at the Royal Academy of Music, John Kenny worked as an actor/musician with the Bubble Theatre in London in 1981. He made his debut as a soloist in the Purcell Room in 1982. In 1983 he was a prize winner at the Gaudeamus Foundation's International Competition in the Netherlands, and has since given recitals and broadcasts worldwide, both as a soloist and with ensembles, including Ensemble Modern of Frankfurt and Ensemble Alternance of Paris.

He was a founder member of the TNT music theatre in 1984, collaborating with playwright Paul Stebbings to produce shows which have toured over a hundred venues in the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, Russia and Japan.