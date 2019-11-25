Alec K Redfearn is a musician and composer based out of Providence, Rhode Island. He has composed music for dance, theater, and film. His primary instrument is the accordion. Most notable is his body of compositional work for The Eyesores, a genre-bending ensemble of unorthodox instrumentation which spawned in the mid-1990s and whose music spans old-time Americana, Appalachian, folk and Eastern European music.

He composed the soundtrack for and acted in a small role in Providence-based director Laura Colella's 2004 film Stay Until Tomorrow. In 2005 he was awarded the MacColl Johnson Fellowship from the Rhode Island Foundation.

He has also developed a unique style of playing the accordion, introducing elements commonly associated with the guitar such as distortion, drone, and noise. He has performed on accordion and recorded in several ensembles of which he also composes for, such as Amoebic Ensemble, Barnacled, and Beat Circus.