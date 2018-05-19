EDXDJ/Producer Maurizio Colella
EDX
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tdb5q.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abd1b98c-b601-4053-aaee-e3b8f35bcf44
EDX Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurizio Colella (born 2 November 1976), better known by his stage name EDX, is a Swiss DJ and producer. He is currently signed to Spinnin' Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
EDX Performances & Interviews
EDX Tracks
Sort by
Make Me Feel (EDX Dubai Skyline Remix)
Janelle Monáe
Make Me Feel (EDX Dubai Skyline Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy2d.jpglink
Make Me Feel (EDX Dubai Skyline Remix)
Last played on
Make Me Feel (EDX Remix)
Janelle Monáe
Make Me Feel (EDX Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy2d.jpglink
Make Me Feel (EDX Remix)
Last played on
Jaded
EDX
Jaded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Jaded
Last played on
Cool You Off
EDX
Cool You Off
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Cool You Off
Last played on
Runnin'
EDX
Runnin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Runnin'
Last played on
Voyage
EDX
Voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Voyage
Last played on
Bloom
EDX
Bloom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Bloom
Last played on
Daybreak
EDX
Daybreak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Daybreak
Last played on
Goombah
EDX
Goombah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Goombah
Last played on
Missing (Original Mix) (feat. Mingue)
EDX
Missing (Original Mix) (feat. Mingue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cg4nz.jpglink
Missing (Original Mix) (feat. Mingue)
Last played on
My Friend
EDX
My Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
My Friend
Last played on
Feel The Rush
EDX
Feel The Rush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Feel The Rush
Last played on
All I Know
EDX
All I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
All I Know
Last played on
Hear Me Now (EDX & Nora En Pure Remix)
Alok
Hear Me Now (EDX & Nora En Pure Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjgdd.jpglink
Hear Me Now (EDX & Nora En Pure Remix)
Last played on
Roadkill (EDX's Ibiza Sunrise Remix)
EDX
Roadkill (EDX's Ibiza Sunrise Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Touch Her, Feel Her
EDX
Touch Her, Feel Her
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Touch Her, Feel Her
Last played on
Missing (Remix)
EDX
Missing (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Missing (Remix)
Last played on
Want You (Then I Found You)
EDX
Want You (Then I Found You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Want You (Then I Found You)
Performer
Last played on
Revered
EDX
Revered
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Revered
Last played on
Belong
EDX
Belong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Belong
Last played on
Make Me Feel Good
EDX
Make Me Feel Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Make Me Feel Good
Last played on
Remember House
EDX
Remember House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Remember House
Last played on
Reckless Ardor
EDX
Reckless Ardor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Reckless Ardor
Last played on
Uruguay (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
Sons of Maria
Uruguay (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjgdd.jpglink
Uruguay (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
Last played on
Want You
EDX
Want You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Want You
Last played on
Uruguay (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)
Nora en Pure
Uruguay (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjgdd.jpglink
Uruguay (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)
Last played on
Hyped
EDX
Hyped
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Hyped
Last played on
Don't Stop Dancing
EDX
Don't Stop Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb5q.jpglink
Don't Stop Dancing
Last played on
EDX Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist