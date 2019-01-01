Ilyich RivasConductor. Born 9 June 1993
Ilyich Rivas
1993-06-09
Ilyich Rivas Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilyich Rivas (born June 9, 1993) is a Venezuelan-American conductor. He made his professional debut at the age of 16 in front of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and has subsequently made successful debuts with a number of important orchestras in Europe, Australasia and America.
