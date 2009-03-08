Giovanni Maria NaninoBorn 1543. Died 11 March 1607
Giovanni Maria Nanino
1543
Giovanni Maria Nanino Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Maria Nanino (also Nanini; 1543 or 1544 – March 11, 1607) was an Italian composer and teacher of the late Renaissance. He was a member of the Roman School of composers, and was the most influential music teacher in Rome in the late 16th century. He was the older brother of composer Giovanni Bernardino Nanino.
Adoramus te, Christi
Giovanni Maria Nanino
