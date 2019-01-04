Mentor Kolektiv
Mentor Kolektiv
Mentor Kolektiv Biography (Wikipedia)
Mentor Kolektiv are a British Asian, Bhangra group. The Mentor Kolektiv, headed by Mentor (born 14 May) consists of Punjabi vocalist Des-C, rapper MC A.C.,and DJ Mr Mak.
Today the Mentor Kolektiv present 'The Jump Off' on the BBC Asian Network every Saturday from 5.00–8.00.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mentor Kolektiv Tracks
Pasand
Mentor Kolektiv
Pasand
Pasand
Party In Bombay
Mentor Kolektiv
Party In Bombay
Party In Bombay
Saada Haal
Mentor Kolektiv
Saada Haal
Saada Haal
Pasand
Mentor Kolektiv
Pasand
Pasand
Kaalja (2point9)?
Mentor Kolektiv
Kaalja (2point9)?
Kaalja (2point9)?
Pasand (Live)
Mentor Kolektiv
Pasand (Live)
Pasand (Live)
Kaalija
Mentor Kolektiv
Kaalija
Kaalija
Pasand (Feat. Des-C)
Mentor Kolektiv
Pasand (Feat. Des-C)
Pasand (Feat. Des-C)
