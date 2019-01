He worked early in his career with Joe Viera in the early 1980s, then with Randy Brecker, the WDR Big Band, Bennie Wallace, Albert Mangelsdorff, Wolfgang Dauner, Charlie Mariano, Marc Copland, Jeff Hirshfield, Wolfgang Muthspiel and others. He has taught at Rockschool Freiburg and the Freiburg Conservatory.

