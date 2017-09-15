Dieter IlgBorn 30 September 1961
Dieter Ilg
1961-09-30
Dieter Ilg Biography (Wikipedia)
Dieter Josef Ilg (born September 30, 1961, Offenburg) is a German jazz double-bassist.
He worked early in his career with Joe Viera in the early 1980s, then with Randy Brecker, the WDR Big Band, Bennie Wallace, Albert Mangelsdorff, Wolfgang Dauner, Charlie Mariano, Marc Copland, Jeff Hirshfield, Wolfgang Muthspiel and others. He has taught at Rockschool Freiburg and the Freiburg Conservatory.
Discography
With Albert Mangelsdorff
Dieter Ilg Tracks
Air (ACT)
Dieter Ilg
Air (ACT)
Air (ACT)
Pastorale
Dieter Ilg
Pastorale
Pastorale
Morgengebet
Dieter Ilg
Morgengebet
Morgengebet
Dieter Ilg Links
