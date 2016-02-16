Gaelic StormFormed 1996
Gaelic Storm
1996
Gaelic Storm Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaelic Storm is a Celtic band. Their musical output includes pieces from traditional Irish music, Scottish music, and original tunes in both the Celtic and Celtic rock genres. Their most recent album, Go Climb A Tree, was released on July 28, 2017.
Gaelic Storm Tracks
An Irish Party In Third Class
An Irish Party In Third Class
Irish Party in Steerage
Irish Party in Steerage
The Mechanical Bull
The Mechanical Bull
Floating The Flambeau
Floating The Flambeau
Julia Delaney / Mouth of the Tobique / Cooley's reel
Rambling pitch fork / hag by the churn
Rambling pitch fork / hag by the churn
