William WalkerComposer. Born 6 May 1809. Died 24 September 1875
William Walker
William Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
William Walker (May 6, 1809 – September 24, 1875) was an American Baptist song leader, shape note "singing master", and compiler of four shape note tunebooks, most notable of which was The Southern Harmony.
