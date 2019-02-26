Cara Jocelyn Delevingne ( KAH-rə DEL-ə-VEEN; born 12 August 1992) is an English model, singer and actress. She signed with Storm Model Management after leaving school in 2009. Delevingne won the "Model of the Year" award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014 and has appeared in shows for houses including Burberry, Chanel, Mulberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jason Wu. She started her acting career with a minor role in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina. Her most notable roles include Margo Roth Spiegelman in the romantic mystery film Paper Towns (2015), Kath Talent in London Fields, the Enchantress in the comic book film Suicide Squad (2016), and Laureline in Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017).