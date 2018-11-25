Alan StivellBorn 6 January 1944
Alan Stivell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abc61045-7ae3-48d9-91f2-d44689d53c9a
Alan Stivell Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Stivell (born Alan Cochevelou on 6 January 1944) is a Breton and Celtic musician and singer, recording artist, and master of the Celtic harp. From the early 1970s, he revived global interest in the Celtic (specifically Breton) harp and Celtic music as part of world music. As a Bagpiper and bombard player, he modernized traditional Breton music and singing in the Breton language. He was the precursor of Celtic rock. He is inspired by the union of the Celtic cultures and is a staunch defender of the Breton culture as Eurominority.
Alan Stivell Tracks
Sort by
Ar Hy Y Nos
Alan Stivell
Ar Hy Y Nos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh38.jpglink
Ar Hy Y Nos
Last played on
A United Earth
Alan Stivell
A United Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A United Earth
Last played on
Bresilien
Alan Stivell
Bresilien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bresilien
Last played on
An Hani A Garan (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
Alan Stivell
An Hani A Garan (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ian Morrison Reel (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
Alan Stivell
Ian Morrison Reel (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tri Martolod
Alan Stivell
Tri Martolod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tri Martolod
Last played on
Ker Ys
Alan Stivell
Ker Ys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ker Ys
Last played on
Eliz Iza
Alan Stivell
Eliz Iza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eliz Iza
Last played on
Na Reubairean
Alan Stivell
Na Reubairean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Na Reubairean
Last played on
Ys
Alan Stivell
Ys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ys
Last played on
Suite Irlandise (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
Alan Stivell
Suite Irlandise (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tri Martolod (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
Alan Stivell
Tri Martolod (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite Irlandaise (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
Alan Stivell
Suite Irlandaise (Radio 1 Session, 14 Nov 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brezoneg Raok
Alan Stivell
Brezoneg Raok
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brezoneg Raok
Last played on
Ar Hinan Noz
Alan Stivell
Ar Hinan Noz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ar Hinan Noz
Last played on
Suite Des Montagnes
Alan Stivell
Suite Des Montagnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite Des Montagnes
Last played on
Kimaid
Alan Stivell
Kimaid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kimaid
Last played on
A United Earth
Alan Stivell
A United Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjs0.jpglink
A United Earth
Last played on
Marv Pontkalleg
anon. & Alan Stivell
Marv Pontkalleg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marv Pontkalleg
Composer
Last played on
Gaeltacht: Extract from Renaissance of the Celtic Harp
Alan Stivell
Gaeltacht: Extract from Renaissance of the Celtic Harp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miz Tu
Alan Stivell
Miz Tu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miz Tu
Last played on
A United Earth II (Ballad) (feat. Youssou Ndour)
Alan Stivell
A United Earth II (Ballad) (feat. Youssou Ndour)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjs0.jpglink
A United Earth II (Ballad) (feat. Youssou Ndour)
Last played on
She Moves Through the Fair
Alan Stivell
She Moves Through the Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Moves Through the Fair
Last played on
Kimiad
Alan Stivell
Kimiad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kimiad
Last played on
Menez
Alan Stivell
Menez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Menez
Last played on
Bwthyn fy Nain
Alan Stivell
Bwthyn fy Nain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bwthyn fy Nain
Last played on
Brian Boru
Alan Stivell
Brian Boru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brian Boru
Last played on
Flower Power
Alan Stivell
Flower Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flower Power
Last played on
Back to Breizh
Alan Stivell
Back to Breizh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to Breizh
Last played on
