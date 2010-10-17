Audrey MorrisBorn 12 November 1928. Died 1 April 2018
Audrey Morris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abc59729-be78-4510-a9ef-fa19c4b7721e
Audrey Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Audrey Morris (November 12, 1928 – April 1, 2018) was an American singer and pianist who specialized in jazz ballads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Audrey Morris Tracks
Sort by
I Wonder What Became Of Me?
Audrey Morris
I Wonder What Became Of Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder What Became Of Me?
Last played on
I Go For That
Audrey Morris
I Go For That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Go For That
Last played on
Audrey Morris Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist