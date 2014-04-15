Amps for ChristFormed 1996
Amps for Christ
1996
Amps for Christ Biography (Wikipedia)
Amps For Christ is the current music project of Man Is the Bastard and Bastard Noise veteran and metal/noise pioneer Henry Barnes. The project is based out of Claremont, California.
Amps for Christ Tracks
Miss Your Mother
Amps for Christ
Miss Your Mother
Miss Your Mother
Last played on
The Blacksmith
Amps for Christ
The Blacksmith
The Blacksmith
Last played on
When
Amps for Christ
When
When
Last played on
