The Lovin' Spoonful is an American rock band, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and well known for a number of hit songs in the 1960s including "Summer in the City", "Do You Believe In Magic", "Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?", and "Daydream".
Summer In The City
Nashville Cats
Daydream
Do You Believe In Magic
You Didn't Have To Be So Nice
Coconut Grove
