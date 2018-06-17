Alan RawsthorneBorn 2 May 1905. Died 24 July 1971
1905-05-02
Alan Rawsthorne Biography
Alan Rawsthorne (2 May 1905 – 24 July 1971) was a British composer. He was born in Haslingden, Lancashire, and is buried in Thaxted churchyard in Essex.
The Cruel sea - music for the film
The Cruel sea - music for the film
The Cruel Sea
The Cruel Sea
Theme And Variations For Two Violins (1937) VI. Notturno
Theme And Variations For Two Violins (1937) VI. Notturno
Symphonic Studies
Symphonic Studies
Where No Vultures Fly - excerpts from the Film
Where No Vultures Fly - excerpts from the Film
Bagatelle No 1 (Four Bagatelles for piano)
Bagatelle No 1 (Four Bagatelles for piano)
Main titles and Nocturne from The Cruel Sea
Main titles and Nocturne from The Cruel Sea
Street Corner - An Overture for Orchestra
Street Corner - An Overture for Orchestra
Piano Concerto No. 1 (1939, revised 1942)
Geoffrey Tozer
Piano Concerto No. 1 (1939, revised 1942)
Piano Concerto No. 1 (1939, revised 1942)
Concerto no. 2 for piano and orchestra: 3rd mvt; Adagio semplice - poco allegro.
Geoffrey Tozer
Concerto no. 2 for piano and orchestra: 3rd mvt; Adagio semplice - poco allegro.
Concerto no. 2 for piano and orchestra: 3rd mvt; Adagio semplice - poco allegro.
Four Romantic Pieces: II Allegretto
Four Romantic Pieces: II Allegretto
Symphony No. 1 - Movements 1 and 2 (feat. David Lloyd-Jones)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
Symphony No. 1 - Movements 1 and 2 (feat. David Lloyd-Jones)
Symphony No. 1 - Movements 1 and 2 (feat. David Lloyd-Jones)
Fourth movement "Allegro con brio" from Sonatina (1949)
Fourth movement "Allegro con brio" from Sonatina (1949)
Four Romantic Pieces [1953] - 2nd & 4rd mvt
Four Romantic Pieces [1953] - 2nd & 4rd mvt
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
Cazonet
Cazonet
Creel – Suite (2 pianos)
Creel – Suite (2 pianos)
4 Bagatelles for piano
4 Bagatelles for piano
Practical Cats (Overture)
Practical Cats (Overture)
Overture 'Street Corner'
Overture 'Street Corner'
Piano Concerto No.2 - Allegro
Piano Concerto No.2 - Allegro
Piano Concerto No 1 in D flat major, Op 10
Piano Concerto No 1 in D flat major, Op 10
Past BBC Events
Proms 1965: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew9fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-25
25
Aug
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebvq2m
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-31
31
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1947: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5gq2m
Royal Albert Hall
1947-07-21
21
Jul
1947
Proms 1947: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1942: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef3p5v
Royal Albert Hall
1942-07-17
17
Jul
1942
Proms 1942: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
