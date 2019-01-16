I Fagiolini is a British vocal ensemble specialising in early music and contemporary music. Founded by Robert Hollingworth at Oxford in 1986, the group won the UK Early Music Network’s Young Artists’ Competition in 1988 and a Royal Philharmonic Society Award in 2006. It has an international reputation for presenting music in unusual ways, especially for featuring in John La Bouchardière's production and film The Full Monteverdi, worldwide. I Fagiolini has recorded some 15 CDs, mostly for Chandos Records, as well as a DVD of Orazio Vecchi's L'Amfiparnaso with Simon Callow.

The group has recorded the recently found Striggio 40-part mass (1566), released in March 2011. The CD won the Early Music category in the 2011 Gramophone Awards and a Diapason d'Or de l'Année.