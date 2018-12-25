Take 6Formed 1987
Take 6
1987
Take 6 Biography
Take 6 is an American a cappella gospel sextet formed in 1980 on the campus of Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama. The group integrates jazz with spiritual and inspirational lyrics. Take 6 has received Grammy Awards well as Dove Awards, a Soul Train Award and nominations for the NAACP Image Award. The band has worked with Ray Charles, Nnenna Freelon, Gordon Goodwin, Don Henley, Whitney Houston, Al Jarreau, Quincy Jones, k.d. lang, Queen Latifah, The Manhattan Transfer, Brian McKnight, Luis Miguel, Marcus Miller, Joe Sample, Ben Tankard, CeCe Winans, and Stevie Wonder. All original members grew up in the Seventh-day Adventist church.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Take 6 Tracks
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Take 6
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Last played on
WHITE CHRISTMAS
Take 6
WHITE CHRISTMAS
WHITE CHRISTMAS
Last played on
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Take 6
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Come Unto Me
Take 6
Come Unto Me
Come Unto Me
Last played on
A Tisket A Tasket (feat. Ella Fitzgerald)
Take 6
A Tisket A Tasket (feat. Ella Fitzgerald)
A Tisket A Tasket (feat. Ella Fitzgerald)
Last played on
Silent Night
Trad.
Silent Night
Silent Night
Last played on
O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings To Zion (feat. Stevie Wonder)
Take 6
O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings To Zion (feat. Stevie Wonder)
O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings To Zion (feat. Stevie Wonder)
Last played on
Spread Love (Bozo Meka Edit)
Take 6
Spread Love (Bozo Meka Edit)
Spread Love (Bozo Meka Edit)
Last played on
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Take 6
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Last played on
Grace
Take 6
Grace
Grace
Last played on
Shall We Gather at the River
Take 6
Shall We Gather at the River
David and Goliath
Take 6
David and Goliath
David and Goliath
Last played on
It Was A Very Good Year
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
It Was A Very Good Year
It Was A Very Good Year
Last played on
We Wish You A Merry Christmas / Carol Of The Bells
Take 6
We Wish You A Merry Christmas / Carol Of The Bells
Jingle Bells
Take 6
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Last played on
Lamb of God
Twila Paris
Lamb of God
Lamb of God
Music Arranger
Last played on
Walk On the Wild Side (Live)
Take 6
Walk On the Wild Side (Live)
Walk On the Wild Side (Live)
Last played on
A Quiet Place
Take 6
A Quiet Place
Joy to the world
Take 6
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Last played on
The Sugar Plum Dance
Take 6
The Sugar Plum Dance
Peace In the Valley
Take 6
Peace In the Valley
Peace In the Valley
Last played on
Get Away Jordan
Take 6
Get Away Jordan
Get Away Jordan
Last played on
If you ever
Take 6
If you ever
If you ever
Last played on
What's Going On (feat. Brian McKnight)
Take 6
What's Going On (feat. Brian McKnight)
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Take 6
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Last played on
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Take 6
I'll Be Home for Christmas
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Last played on
Beautiful World
Take 6
Beautiful World
Beautiful World
Last played on
Someone to watch over me
Take 6
Someone to watch over me
Someone to watch over me
Last played on
Seven Steps to Heaven
Take 6
Seven Steps to Heaven
Seven Steps to Heaven
Last played on
People Get Ready
Take 6
People Get Ready
People Get Ready
Last played on
Spread Love (Mark the 45 King Remix)
Take 6
Spread Love (Mark the 45 King Remix)
Spread Love (Mark the 45 King Remix)
Last played on
Noah
Take 6
Noah
Noah
Last played on
You Don't Have To Be Afraid
Take 6
You Don't Have To Be Afraid
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 7: Jacob Collier and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
19 Jul 2018
19
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 7: Jacob Collier and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
Take 6 Links
