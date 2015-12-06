Mad RiverFormed April 1966. Disbanded July 1969
Mad River
1966-04
Mad River Biography (Wikipedia)
Mad River was an American psychedelic rock band.
Mad River formed at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio in April 1966. The band took its name from the nearby Mad River. By March 1967 they had relocated to Berkeley, California. There they came to the attention of cult author Richard Brautigan who launched the band into the growing hippie culture. They released an EP on the independent Wee label before signing a contract with Capitol Records in February 1968. The group's lead songwriter was Lawrence Hammond, but all of the members sang vocals. They released two albums before disbanding in July 1969.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mad River Tracks
Love's Not The Way To Treat A Friend
Mad River
Love's Not The Way To Treat A Friend
PARADISE BAR AND GRILL
Mad River
PARADISE BAR AND GRILL
PARADISE BAR AND GRILL
