The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) is an American organization dedicated to the performance and promotion of chamber music in New York City.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) is one of eleven constituents of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the largest performing arts complex in the world. The Chamber Music Society has its home in Alice Tully Hall. Through its performance, education, and recording/broadcast activities, it brings chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind.

CMS presents a wide variety of concert series and educational events for listeners of all ages. The performing artists constitute a revolving multi-generational and international roster of chamber musicians, enabling CMS to present chamber music of every instrumentation, style, and historical period. Annual activities include a full season in New York, an equally full season of national and international tours, nationally televised broadcasts on PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center, an international radio series, and regular broadcasts on SiriusXM and American Public Media’s Performance Today. A selection of New York performances are available through live stream on the CMS website.