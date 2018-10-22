Viv Albertine
1954-12-01
Viv Albertine Biography (Wikipedia)
Viviane Katrina Louise "Viv" Albertine (born 1 December 1954) is an Australian-born British singer and songwriter, best known as the guitarist for the English punk group the Slits. She lives in Camden, London.
Viv Albertine Performances & Interviews
Viv Albertine: Life Goals
2016-08-21
Viv Albertine speak to Mary Anne Hobbs about the idea of happiness in 2016
Viv Albertine: Life Goals
Viv Albertine: Failure
2016-08-21
Viv talks about her self-help book disguised as an autobiography, her failures and the reality of being a woman.
Viv Albertine: Failure
Viv Albertine: The Kinks Were My Role Models
2016-08-20
Mary Anne is joined by solo artist and former Slits guitarist, Viv Albertine.
Viv Albertine: The Kinks Were My Role Models
Viv Albertine joins Radcliffe and Maconie in the studio
2014-06-13
Viv Albertine, punk star and one-time guitarist for The Slits, joins Mark and Stuart.
Viv Albertine joins Radcliffe and Maconie in the studio
Viv Albertine: What is Punk?
2013-03-25
Viv Albertine (formerly of The Slits) answers the burning question: 'What is Punk?'
Viv Albertine: What is Punk?
Viv Albertine Tracks
I Want More
Viv Albertine
I Want More
I Want More
The Madness Of Clouds
Viv Albertine
The Madness Of Clouds
The Madness Of Clouds
Becalmed (I Should Have Known)
Viv Albertine
Becalmed (I Should Have Known)
Becalmed (I Should Have Known)
Confessions of a Milf
Viv Albertine
Confessions of a Milf
Confessions of a Milf
Becalmed (I Should've Known) (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2013)
Viv Albertine
Becalmed (I Should've Known) (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2013)
I Want More (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2013)
Viv Albertine
I Want More (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2013)
I Want More (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2013)
Life's Too Short To Be Shy
Get the Blessing
Life's Too Short To Be Shy
Life's Too Short To Be Shy
Couples are Creepy (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2009)
Viv Albertine
Couples are Creepy (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2009)
Confessions of a MILF (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2009)
Viv Albertine
Confessions of a MILF (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2009)
I Want More
Viv Albertine
I Want More
I Want More
